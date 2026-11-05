🚔 Laguna Niguel Security Jobs – Multiple HOA Roles Paying $22–$26/hr

Laguna Niguel has a steady need for security pros, especially in gated communities and HOAs. If you like keeping neighborhoods safe and enjoy night shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Laguna Niguel, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 9:00 PM – 5:30 AM

This role focuses on gate and access control for a residential community—checking in residents and guests, watching entry points, and doing patrols. Good fit if you want steady weekend nights, paid training, and the option to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Laguna Niguel, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hour

Lead the on-site security team for an HOA community, handle scheduling, reports, and day-to-day supervision. Great for experienced officers ready to step into leadership with benefits and career growth.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Laguna Niguel, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50/hour

Support the site supervisor by overseeing daily operations, cameras, access systems, reports, and training. Ideal if you have 3+ years of security experience and want to move up while still staying close to the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.