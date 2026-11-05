undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Laguna Niguel
🚔 Laguna Niguel Security Jobs – Multiple HOA Roles Paying $22–$26/hr
3 days ago
Laguna Niguel has a steady need for security pros, especially in gated communities and HOAs. If you like keeping neighborhoods safe and enjoy night shifts, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer – Part Time HOA Access Control
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Laguna Niguel, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.00/hour
- Schedule: Fri & Sat, 9:00 PM – 5:30 AM
This role focuses on gate and access control for a residential community—checking in residents and guests, watching entry points, and doing patrols. Good fit if you want steady weekend nights, paid training, and the option to pick up extra shifts.
Security Site Supervisor – HOA Access Control (Unarmed)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Laguna Niguel, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00/hour
Lead the on-site security team for an HOA community, handle scheduling, reports, and day-to-day supervision. Great for experienced officers ready to step into leadership with benefits and career growth.
Assistant Site Supervisor – HOA Access Control (Unarmed)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Laguna Niguel, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.50/hour
Support the site supervisor by overseeing daily operations, cameras, access systems, reports, and training. Ideal if you have 3+ years of security experience and want to move up while still staying close to the field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.