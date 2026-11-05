🏗️ Laguna Niguel Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Laguna Niguel’s A&E scene is busy right now, especially for licensed pros who like both field and office work. If you’re a CA PLS looking for a high-paying role with strong benefits, this one is worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a 30+ year surveying/construction firm)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a 30+ year surveying/construction firm) Location: Laguna Niguel / Orange County, CA

Salary: Base $165,000+ with bonus (OTE $180,000+)

with Type: Full-time

Lead boundary, mapping, and survey projects across residential, public, and utility work while staying hands-on in the field or office (your choice). Role includes CA PLS license required, 5–10+ years’ CA surveying experience, and tools like Carlson Survey, Trimble, GPS, GIS, and Civil 3D, plus employer-paid PPO healthcare for you and dependents, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and $15K+ bonus potential.

(Also listed under these links with the same role and details: Listing 2, Listing 3)

If this fits you or a friend, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.