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Laguna Hills
🏥 Laguna Hills Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $320K
5 days ago
Laguna Hills healthcare is busy and hiring, from entry-level patient care to high-paying physician leadership. Most of these roles are with MemorialCare plus one big opportunity with Concentra.
Cert. Phleb I / Lab Assistant PD (Evenings)
- Employer: MemorialCare – Saddleback Medical Center
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Per Diem (Evening shift)
- Pay: ~$30/hr
This role mixes phlebotomy and lab support in an acute care setting. Good fit if you’re a CA Certified Phlebotomy Tech I with BLS who likes hands-on patient work and lab tasks.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Per Diem OR
- Employer: MemorialCare – Saddleback Medical Center
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Per Diem, 12-hr OR shifts (6:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.)
- Pay: ~$70/hr
OR RN role using AORN standards, focused on surgical patients and mentoring newer staff. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute OR experience, BSN, and AHA BLS (ACLS preferred).
Radiologic Technologist – Evenings
- Employer: MemorialCare – Saddleback Medical Center
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Full Time, Evening 8-hr shifts
- Pay: ~$44–$64/hr
Perform diagnostic imaging for patients of all ages and help with clerical tasks in Imaging Services. Requires CRT, ARRT, BCLS, and fluoro permit (within 3 months) plus 1+ year acute care.
Breast Ultrasound Technologist – Per Diem
- Employer: MemorialCare – Saddleback Medical Center Breast Center
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Per Diem, Day 8-hr shifts
- Pay: ~$55/hr
Focused breast imaging role doing ultrasound studies and documentation in a dedicated Breast Center. Best for techs with RDMS or ARRT, BCLS, and 1+ year breast or outpatient ultrasound.
Patient Care Assistant – Telemetry (Days)
- Employer: MemorialCare – Saddleback Medical Center
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Full Time, 12-hr Day shifts
- Pay: ~$23.33–$30.98/hr + $1,500 sign-on bonus (for new external hires)
Support RNs on a busy telemetry unit with basic patient care, ADLs, and clerical work. Good entry point if you have AHA BLS and want hospital experience; CNA and acute care are a plus.
Physician Medical Director
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Full Time, mostly weekday clinic hours
- Pay: ~$285,000–$320,000 + bonuses & $50K hiring incentive
Lead an occupational medicine clinic while still seeing patients, with RVU and quality bonuses, generous PTO, CME time, and relocation help. Ideal for physicians with an active unrestricted license, DEA, and interest in leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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