undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pets
Four-year-old dog Polo available for adoption
8 days ago
Polo, a 4-year-old, 75-pound neutered and vaccinated dog in Southern California, is available for adoption to a home without cats. He is crate trained, leash trained, good with children and other dogs, and enjoys fetch, car rides, and catching balls; transport within the U.S. may be possible.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Little Red Dog, Inc
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.