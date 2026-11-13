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🛒 Laguna Hills Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Manager Roles
Laguna Hills has some solid retail leadership roles open right now, especially if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Department Manager (Store Department Manager)
- Employer: REI
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.77 – $36.00 per hour
Lead a team at the REI co-op and help drive sales while keeping the store customer-focused and well-run. Great fit if you have a few years of retail management experience and enjoy coaching a team in an outdoor-focused brand.
Full Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: PlayPie Indoor Playground
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time (35+ hours/week)
- Pay: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour
Help run a brand-new 20,000 sq ft kids’ indoor playground, from daily operations to parties and staff supervision. Good for someone who likes working around families and children, has strong people skills, and wants a mix of customer service and hands-on management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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