🏥 Laguna Hills Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Laguna Hills is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from pediatrics to post-acute and longevity care. If you’re licensed in California and want steady patients plus solid pay, this week looks strong.

Employer: Autism Learning Partners

Autism Learning Partners Location: Laguna Hills, CA

Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work with kids on the autism spectrum doing assessments, treatment, and family consults in home and clinic settings. Great fit if you have 1+ year pediatric OT experience and want mentorship, career growth, and strong admin support so you can focus on care.

Employer: Autism Learning Partners

Autism Learning Partners Location: Laguna Hills, CA

Salary: $90,000–$100,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead pediatric OT care while mentoring others in a large, clinician-led ABA and OT organization. Ideal if you have 3+ years of pediatric OT experience and want more responsibility, training opportunities, and a clear path to advance.

Employer: AmeriPharma

AmeriPharma Location: Laguna Hills, CA (On-site)

Salary: Around $23/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Coordinate lab reports for a busy pharmacy, working closely with labs, nurses, dietitians, and patients. Good role if you have a high school diploma, like organizing details, and want full benefits and room to grow in a healthcare company.

Employer: Altea Healthcare

Altea Healthcare Location: Laguna Hills, CA

Pay: $500–$675 per day + uncapped bonuses

Type: Part-time / PRN, in-person

Provide care in skilled nursing facilities, managing acute and chronic conditions with flexible scheduling. Open to new grads and experienced NPs/PA-Cs, with training, mentorship, and strong earning potential.

Employer: Metabolize Health

Metabolize Health Location: Laguna Hills, CA (in person)

Pay: From $75/hour

Type: Part-time or Full-time (12–30 hours/week to start)

See patients for longevity, hormones, and metabolic health using a functional and integrative approach. Best for providers with integrative/functional medicine and HRT experience who want flexible hours and a prevention-focused practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in schedule and scope once you talk to the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.