undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Laguna Hills
🏥 Laguna Hills Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Laguna Hills is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from pediatrics to post-acute and longevity care. If you’re licensed in California and want steady patients plus solid pay, this week looks strong.
Pediatric Occupational Therapist (OT)
- Employer: Autism Learning Partners
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Work with kids on the autism spectrum doing assessments, treatment, and family consults in home and clinic settings. Great fit if you have 1+ year pediatric OT experience and want mentorship, career growth, and strong admin support so you can focus on care.
Senior Pediatric Occupational Therapist (OT)
- Employer: Autism Learning Partners
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Salary: $90,000–$100,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead pediatric OT care while mentoring others in a large, clinician-led ABA and OT organization. Ideal if you have 3+ years of pediatric OT experience and want more responsibility, training opportunities, and a clear path to advance.
Lab Coordinator
- Employer: AmeriPharma
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA (On-site)
- Salary: Around $23/hour (DOE)
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate lab reports for a busy pharmacy, working closely with labs, nurses, dietitians, and patients. Good role if you have a high school diploma, like organizing details, and want full benefits and room to grow in a healthcare company.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – PRN Post-Acute Care
- Employer: Altea Healthcare
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA
- Pay: $500–$675 per day + uncapped bonuses
- Type: Part-time / PRN, in-person
Provide care in skilled nursing facilities, managing acute and chronic conditions with flexible scheduling. Open to new grads and experienced NPs/PA-Cs, with training, mentorship, and strong earning potential.
Functional & Integrative Medicine Provider (NP/PA/MD/DO)
- Employer: Metabolize Health
- Location: Laguna Hills, CA (in person)
- Pay: From $75/hour
- Type: Part-time or Full-time (12–30 hours/week to start)
See patients for longevity, hormones, and metabolic health using a functional and integrative approach. Best for providers with integrative/functional medicine and HRT experience who want flexible hours and a prevention-focused practice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in schedule and scope once you talk to the hiring team.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.