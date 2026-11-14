Laguna Beach neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture, pet supplies, or holiday decor, take a look below.

Item: Beige / tan couch

Condition: Decent condition, normal wear, still comfortable with plenty of life left

Size: Approx. 84" long x 37" deep

Location: North Laguna, Laguna Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This tan couch is a full-size sofa that has been used with a blue couch cover. The owner says it’s comfy, has normal wear from use, and would work well with almost any couch cover to match your space. Pickup only and free to anyone who can pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two Christmas tree stands – one metal, one plastic

Condition: Used – good

Location: Laguna Beach, near downtown

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

The owner has switched to a small fake tree and is giving away these two different tree stands. One is metal, one is plastic. They’ve just been sitting in the garage and are ready for someone who will use them. Free pickup near downtown Laguna Beach.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Spacious glass terrarium with lid

Condition: Not specified

Location: South Laguna Village, Laguna Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This large glass terrarium comes with a lid and is suitable for reptiles or small animals. A good option if you’re setting up a habitat and don’t want to buy a new tank. Size and exact dimensions are not listed, so you may want to ask the poster before heading over.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two “rabbit” hutches / terrariums

Condition: Need a little TLC but look and work perfectly per poster

Location: South Laguna Village, Laguna Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact (from post): alocklear174@gmail.com

The poster does animal rescue and used these two hutches for newcomers. They’re described as heavy, so bring help or a vehicle that can handle the weight. They are free, but you must take whichever you choose or both away.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Laguna Beach tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.