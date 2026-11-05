🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Hiring Now in LaGrange, GA

LaGrange’s plants are busy and looking for reliable people who like hands-on work. If you’re good on your feet and don’t mind a little noise, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mountville Mills, Inc. (M+A Matting)

Mountville Mills, Inc. (M+A Matting) Location: LaGrange, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Load material onto a conveyor and use a forklift to load/unload transfer trucks in a clean, safety-focused plant. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of manufacturing and forklift experience, can work 10-hour shifts, Mon–Thu with overtime, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and 8 paid holidays.

Employer: ADVICS Manufacturing

Location: LaGrange, GA

Type: Hourly, full-time (manufacturing floor)

Salary: Not listed

Help finish and package friction brake pads for major auto brands like Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi. You’ll prep boxes, inspect parts, assemble kits, run machines (Vision/Inkjet, PAD DETECTION, stripe machine), and follow strict safety and quality rules in a moderate-noise production environment.

Employer: ADVICS Manufacturing

Location: LaGrange, GA

Type: Hourly, full-time (manufacturing floor)

Salary: Not listed

Another hands-on role at ADVICS working with automotive brake components and production equipment. Expect similar duties to the Kitting Operator: machine operation, visual checks, paperwork, and quality control while following 5S and safety guidelines and lifting up to 40 lbs as needed.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have multiple openings and shifts once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.