⚠️ City email and calendar are down due to Microsoft 365 outage

Because of a nationwide Microsoft 365 outage, the City of Lago Vista is having trouble with email and Outlook calendars.

Right now, City staff cannot reliably send or receive emails or use their Outlook calendars. Microsoft knows about the problem and is working on it, but there is no estimated time for service to be restored yet.

If you need City information or help:

Visit www.lagovistatexas.gov for department info and updates

for department info and updates Call the City at 512-267-1155

This notice was posted on November 12, 2026. The City will share more updates as they become available.