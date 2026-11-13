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📅 Free outdoor showing of The Goonies in Lago Vista
📅 Free outdoor movie night: The Goonies in Lago Vista
Grab your crew for a fun movie night under the stars!
Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Time: 5:30–8:00 PM (movie starts after dark)
Cost: FREE admission
Location: Lago Vista Golf Course, 4616 Rimrock Drive, Lago Vista, TX 78645
Parking: Use the golf course lot; extra parking is available off Outpost Trace. The movie will be on the green behind the tennis courts.
Bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends. Golf carts are welcome. Leftover Halloween candy is a plus!
Extras:
- Treasure Chest Craft with Dax + Jade: $5 per child to make a keepsake treasure chest.
- Lago Vista Blue Santa: Stop by their table to learn about this holiday assistance program.
- Free popcorn while supplies last.
- Food for purchase from The Bunker Bar & Grille food cart.
Arrive early to grab dinner, find a good spot, and enjoy activities before the movie starts.
More Info: Movies on the Green: The Goonies – Know Before You...
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