📅 Free outdoor movie night: The Goonies in Lago Vista

Grab your crew for a fun movie night under the stars!

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 5:30–8:00 PM (movie starts after dark)

Cost: FREE admission

Location: Lago Vista Golf Course, 4616 Rimrock Drive, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Parking: Use the golf course lot; extra parking is available off Outpost Trace. The movie will be on the green behind the tennis courts.

Bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends. Golf carts are welcome. Leftover Halloween candy is a plus!

Extras:

Treasure Chest Craft with Dax + Jade: $ 5 per child to make a keepsake treasure chest.

$ per child to make a keepsake treasure chest. Lago Vista Blue Santa: Stop by their table to learn about this holiday assistance program.

Stop by their table to learn about this holiday assistance program. Free popcorn while supplies last.

while supplies last. Food for purchase from The Bunker Bar & Grille food cart.

Arrive early to grab dinner, find a good spot, and enjoy activities before the movie starts.