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⚠️ Schedule November hazardous waste pickup by Nov. 24
💰 November hazardous waste pickup in Lago Vista
Lago Vista’s next Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) pickup is Thursday, November 26, 2026 — and they will pick up on Thanksgiving Day.
You must schedule by Tuesday, November 24.
Who can use it?
All Lago Vista residents. The service is already included in your $1.10 monthly residential utility fee.
Pickup basics
- Pickup day: 4th Thursday of each month
- Schedule by: The Tuesday before
How to schedule
- Online: hhwsolutions.com/lago-vista
- Phone: 888-694-4978 or 888-MY-HHW-PU
Prep your items
- Keep chemicals in original labeled containers (except used motor/cooking oil)
- Use secure, spill‑proof lids; oils in screw‑top containers
- Small items in a box no larger than 20" x 14" x 14"
- Only items you scheduled will be collected
Accepted: oils, batteries, paint, light bulbs, cleaners, aerosols, auto fluids, lawn/garden and pool chemicals, varnishes, glues, and more.
Not accepted: medical waste, pharmaceuticals, propane cylinders, tires, trash, business waste, explosives, asbestos, and unlabeled/unknown chemicals.
More Info: November HHW Pickup Schedule • Lago Vista, TX
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