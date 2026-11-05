⚠️ Schedule November hazardous waste pickup by Nov. 24

💰 November hazardous waste pickup in Lago Vista

Lago Vista’s next Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) pickup is Thursday, November 26, 2026 — and they will pick up on Thanksgiving Day.

You must schedule by Tuesday, November 24.

Who can use it?

All Lago Vista residents. The service is already included in your $1.10 monthly residential utility fee.

Pickup basics

Pickup day: 4th Thursday of each month

4th of each month Schedule by: The Tuesday before

How to schedule

Online: hhwsolutions.com/lago-vista

Phone: 888-694-4978 or 888-MY-HHW-PU

Prep your items

Keep chemicals in original labeled containers (except used motor/cooking oil)

(except used motor/cooking oil) Use secure, spill‑proof lids ; oils in screw‑top containers

; oils in containers Small items in a box no larger than 20" x 14" x 14"

Only items you scheduled will be collected

Accepted: oils, batteries, paint, light bulbs, cleaners, aerosols, auto fluids, lawn/garden and pool chemicals, varnishes, glues, and more.

Not accepted: medical waste, pharmaceuticals, propane cylinders, tires, trash, business waste, explosives, asbestos, and unlabeled/unknown chemicals.