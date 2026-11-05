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Lago Vista

⚠️ Schedule November hazardous waste pickup by Nov. 24

5 days ago
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💰 November hazardous waste pickup in Lago Vista

Lago Vista’s next Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) pickup is Thursday, November 26, 2026 — and they will pick up on Thanksgiving Day.

You must schedule by Tuesday, November 24.

Who can use it?
All Lago Vista residents. The service is already included in your $1.10 monthly residential utility fee.

Pickup basics

  • Pickup day: 4th Thursday of each month
  • Schedule by: The Tuesday before

How to schedule

  • Online: hhwsolutions.com/lago-vista
  • Phone: 888-694-4978 or 888-MY-HHW-PU

Prep your items

  • Keep chemicals in original labeled containers (except used motor/cooking oil)
  • Use secure, spill‑proof lids; oils in screw‑top containers
  • Small items in a box no larger than 20" x 14" x 14"
  • Only items you scheduled will be collected

Accepted: oils, batteries, paint, light bulbs, cleaners, aerosols, auto fluids, lawn/garden and pool chemicals, varnishes, glues, and more.
Not accepted: medical waste, pharmaceuticals, propane cylinders, tires, trash, business waste, explosives, asbestos, and unlabeled/unknown chemicals.

More Info: November HHW Pickup Schedule • Lago Vista, TX

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