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Lafourche Parish
📅 Homeschool Hangout: Tape Turkey Art for all ages
6 days ago
📅 Homeschool Hangout: Tape Turkey Art at the Library
Homeschool families are invited to a weekly Homeschool Hangout at the Lafourche Parish public library.
Kids of all ages can:
- Make a fun tape turkey art craft
- Play games
- Learn about the library and its homeschool resources
- Enjoy a relaxed hangout time with other families
This is a no-registration program, and there’s no attendance limit, so you can just drop in during the scheduled time.
Check the Lafourche Parish Library event calendar for the exact date, time, and branch location for this week’s Homeschool Hangout: Tape Turkey Art.
More Info: Homeschool Hangout: Tape Turkey Art | Lafourche Pa...
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