📅 Homeschool Hangout: Tape Turkey Art for all ages

📅 Homeschool Hangout: Tape Turkey Art at the Library

Homeschool families are invited to a weekly Homeschool Hangout at the Lafourche Parish public library.

Kids of all ages can:

Make a fun tape turkey art craft

craft Play games

Learn about the library and its homeschool resources

Enjoy a relaxed hangout time with other families

This is a no-registration program, and there’s no attendance limit, so you can just drop in during the scheduled time.

Check the Lafourche Parish Library event calendar for the exact date, time, and branch location for this week’s Homeschool Hangout: Tape Turkey Art.