USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breaking news: The FAA has grounded all U.S. flights. What is the status of the USC Trojans, as they were scheduled to fly out of Los Angeles today for Indiana?

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USC Trojans Update

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Lincoln Riley is the USC Trojans Football Head Coach for the 2026 College Football Season. The Trojans look to capitalize on an offseason full of momentum and improve their Big Ten play for 2026.

Tune in for up-to-date USC Trojans news, opinion, and recruiting intel. Plus, film review, game previews and breakdowns, and our weekly LIVE LAFB Conquest Call-In Show every Thursday evening!