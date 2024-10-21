Chargers Add Former 1st Round Pick To Aid Injury Riddled Unit Vs Cardinals

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have found themselves with a roster filled with injured wide receivers. The Chargers’ final injury report update from Saturday put the status of several pass catchers at questionable or doubtful ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jalen Reagor Elevated To The Chargers Active Roster

Sophomore former first-rounder, Quentin Johnston is listed as doubtful, while DJ Chark, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, Hayden Hurst, and rookie Ladd McConkey are all listed as questionable. McConkey has been Justin Herbert’s top target this season.

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

These players represent 60 percent of all passing targets, 52 percent of all catches, 61 percent of all passing yards, 70 percent of receiving first downs, and 83 percent of all passing touchdowns.

This has prompted the Chargers to elevate Jalen Reagor to the active roster just about four hours before the game. The status of the rest of the receivers is currently unknown, but this move points toward one or more of these receivers being inactive or limited tonight.

Reagor is likely most known for not living up to the high expectations of a first-round draft selection. After being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 draft, he caught 31 passes on 54 targets for 396 yards and one touchdown in his rookie year. It didn’t get better the next season and he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a 7th round pick. He was waived by the team ahead of the 2023 season.

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Chargers picked him up on September 24th — a few weeks after DJ Chark was placed on IR by the team– and has been on the practice squad since then.

They also have Josh Palmer, Brenden Rice at wide receiver, and Will Dissly in at tight end. They also have Jaylen Johnson on the practice squad.

The Chargers also placed CB Deane Leonard (hamstring) on injured reserve and signed cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle and Shaun Wade to the active roster from the practice squad. They also activated center Sam Mustipher, per the reporting of ESPN’s Kris Rhim .

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC





More must-reads: