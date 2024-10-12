Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LAFB Network

    USC Trojans Lean On Running Game In Dominant 1st Half Over Penn State

    By Ryan Dyrud,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3pQK_0w4ho73b00
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

    The fourth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions came into today’s matchup with the USC Trojans as a 4.5-point favorite, but you wouldn’t know that with how the Trojans played in the first half.

    After a USC punt, Penn State moved the ball at will all the way to the SC goal line. It looked like the Trojans defense was going to be in for a long day, but they demonstrated the fight that they have had all year. After a 4th down touchdown conversion was negated due to an offensive pass interference penalty, Penn State settled for the field goal to go up 3-0.

    On the next drive, or next play should I say, the Trojans would hit paydirt. Lincoln Riley drew up a beautiful play that had running back Quinten Joyner go in motion from the sideline toward Miller Moss. At the snap, Moss tossed it to Joyner for the end-around sweep. Zachariah Branch was crossing from the other side to give the appearance of a reverse. Joyner faked the reverse, which froze the defense, and then took it 75 yards to the house.

    Getting 75 yards on one play will certainly help the stat line, but overall, the Trojans ran the ball really well in the 1st half. They finished with 147 total rushing yards on 11 attempts.

    The offense in general was very balanced. Moss finished the half 10-14 for 101 yards and 1 touchdown.

    We talked all week about the dominant Penn State pass rush, specifically from the edges, and how SC could mitigate the damage based on their tackle play up to this point.

    Riley was very intentional in having a tight end and a running back on either side to help chip on almost every passing play.

    So far it has worked as Penn State had zero sacks in the first half, and Moss has seen arguably his best protection since the Utah State game.

    There are still 30 minutes of game to play, so USC will need to come out and replicate the success they had in the first half. They need to stay committed to the run and continue with chip help.

    The defense has played extremely well. Everyone outside of TE Tyler Warren has been bottled up, and true freshman Desman Stephens II secured his first interception as a Trojan.

    Kickoff for the 2nd half is just minutes away. Penn State will start with the ball.

    More must-reads:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Briefly Exits Against Broncos
    LAFB Network1 day ago
    Multiple Injuries To Starters Define Chargers Vs. Broncos Early On In 1st Half
    LAFB Network1 day ago
    2 Justin Herbert Stats That Defy Logic In Win Over Broncos
    LAFB Network1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Khalil Mack Describes What Makes Chargers Defensive Coordinator Special
    LAFB Network2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Was The 2024 Season Dave Roberts’ Best Coaching Job?
    LAFB Network1 day ago
    Los Angeles Chargers Linked to Star Player in Latest NFL Trade Rumors
    LAFB Network1 day ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy