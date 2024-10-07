Sean McVay Gives Optimistic Timeline On Cooper Kupp’s Return

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams ‘ Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers Adam Schefter reported that the team is planning for wide receiver Cooper Kupp — who will miss his third game in a row Sunday due to a high ankle sprain — to return after their bye next week in time for their Oct. 20 home game vs. the Raiders as long as there are no setbacks in practice, per sources.

McVay: No Guarantees On Optimistic Cooper Kupp Timeline

This was a breath of fresh air for the Rams fans as their team has struggled to move the ball on offense since he went down with a high ankle sprain in Week 2. They are averaging just 18.8 points per game and up until last Sunday, Kupp was still the team’s most-targeted receiver having played just one and a half games.

Monday afternoon head coach Sean McVay threw cold water on Schefter’s reporting, saying that the return date was an “optimistic target date” and that there is “no guarantee” that he will return by the Rams’ Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue was the first to report McVay’s comments.

Since both Kupp and fellow starting receiver Puka Nacua have been injured, the team has relied on Tutu Atwell and a combination of Tyler Johnson and rookie Jordan Whittington in those roles. Although, his top target has been tight end, Colby Parkinson. Atwell has been the most productive, posting 281 yards and picking up 12 first downs. Whittington had the best game of his short career against the Packers, snagging seven catches for 89 yards.

Kupp is no stranger to missing time due to injury. The last time he played all 17 games of a regular season was in 2021, the year he took home the Triple Crown and the Rams won the Super Bowl.

