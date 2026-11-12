🐶 Gentle Anatolian Shepherd Mix Dogs Waiting in Lafayette TN

Lafayette has some very special dogs hoping for a safe, loving home. All three are Anatolian Shepherd mixes currently at Macon County Animal Control and can be met by appointment.

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Macon County Animal Control

Shelter Phone: (615) 666-1003

Meet & Greet: Please call 615-388-8956 to schedule a visit if you’re interested in adopting Panda.

Panda is an adult Anatolian Shepherd mix, a breed known for being loyal and steady. If you’re looking for a more mature dog instead of a tiny puppy, Panda could be a great match.

👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Macon County Animal Control

Shelter Phone: (615) 666-1003

Meet & Greet: Please call 615-388-8956 to schedule a visit if you’re interested in adopting Mabel.

Mabel is a young puppy with lots of time to grow and learn with her new family. If you’re ready for puppy training and playtime, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Macon County Animal Control

Shelter Phone: (615) 666-1003

Meet & Greet: Please call 615-388-8956 to schedule a visit if you’re interested in adopting Bandit.

Bandit is a male puppy who will need guidance, patience, and love as he grows. He could be a wonderful fit for someone ready to invest time in training a young dog.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lafayette, TN, please consider visiting Macon County Animal Control to meet these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.