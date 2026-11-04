🛒 Lafayette, TN Retail Jobs: Multiple Local Customer-Facing Roles

Lafayette’s retail scene is steady right now, with options whether you’re new to customer service or ready to run a whole store. Here are a few solid picks hiring locally.

Employer: Smoke & Vape

Smoke & Vape Location: Lafayette, TN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (weekend shifts)

Other (weekend shifts) Pay: $11.00 – $17.00 per hour + commission

Help customers in a smoke shop setting, run the register, manage stock, and demo new products. Weekend hours are Saturday 8:30am–3pm and Sunday 9am–9pm, good if you want extra income with a commission boost.

Employer: Houchens Food Group

Location: Lafayette, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a full grocery store: supervise staff, handle scheduling, ordering, budgeting, and daily deposits. High school diploma or GED required, but no prior experience is necessary if you’re ready to learn and take on leadership.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.