Lafayette has some solid options right now if you want to protect and serve, from hospital security to state corrections careers.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Lafayette, LA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide security for patients, visitors, and staff at Ochsner facilities, including patrols, incident response, and building lockdowns. You’ll need a high school diploma, 1+ year in security/law enforcement/military, BLS, CPI, firearms training, a clean driver’s license, and to complete IAHSS and FTO training after hire.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections – Corrections Services (posting via Grambling State University )

Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections – Corrections Services (posting via ) Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Promotional, classified state role

Salary: $30.57/hour Special Entrance Rate (SER)

Promotional role for current LA DOC Corrections Services (Adult DOC) employees only. You’ll supervise and investigate higher-risk adult offenders on probation, parole, work release, or in community programs, with a strong focus on public safety and ACA standards. Requires specific experience/education mix, Louisiana driver’s license, POST certification, and ability to carry a firearm.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections – Corrections Services (posting via Nunez Community College )

Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections – Corrections Services (posting via ) Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Promotional, classified state role

Salary: $30.57/hour Special Entrance Rate (SER)

Same state Probation & Parole – Adult promotional opportunity, shared through a different campus. Duties include intensive supervision of high-risk offenders, sex offender compliance checks, drug testing, community service oversight, and support for programs like IMPACT. Open only to permanent Adult DOC staff who meet the listed experience, education, and certification requirements.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.