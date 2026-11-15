undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lafayette, LA
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Lafayette, LA? These adoptable dogs at LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
All dogs listed have an adoption fee of $35. Please contact the shelter to confirm details and availability.
Tadpole
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey with white
- Weight: About 35 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Tadpole is a handsome grey-and-white boy with a compact, medium build. If you’re looking for a younger adult dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage, Tadpole could be a great match.
👉 Meet Tadpole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thaddeus
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red roan with blue
- Weight: About 51 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Thaddeus is a striking cattle dog mix with a beautiful red roan and blue coat. He’s a solid medium-to-large boy who may be a good fit for someone who enjoys an active companion.
👉 Meet Thaddeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Swayze
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange with white
- Weight: About 48 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Swayze is a medium-sized terrier mix with a bright orange-and-white coat. At 3 years old, he’s a grown dog who may be ready to settle into a home routine.
👉 Meet Swayze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, consider visiting LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center or calling (337) 291-5644 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.