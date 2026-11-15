Looking for a new four-legged friend in Lafayette, LA? These adoptable dogs at LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

All dogs listed have an adoption fee of $35. Please contact the shelter to confirm details and availability.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey with white

Grey with white Weight: About 35 lbs

About 35 lbs Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Phone: (337) 291-5644

Tadpole is a handsome grey-and-white boy with a compact, medium build. If you’re looking for a younger adult dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage, Tadpole could be a great match.

👉 Meet Tadpole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: 5 years (adult)

5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red roan with blue

Red roan with blue Weight: About 51 lbs

About 51 lbs Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Phone: (337) 291-5644

Thaddeus is a striking cattle dog mix with a beautiful red roan and blue coat. He’s a solid medium-to-large boy who may be a good fit for someone who enjoys an active companion.

👉 Meet Thaddeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange with white

Orange with white Weight: About 48 lbs

About 48 lbs Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Phone: (337) 291-5644

Swayze is a medium-sized terrier mix with a bright orange-and-white coat. At 3 years old, he’s a grown dog who may be ready to settle into a home routine.

👉 Meet Swayze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, consider visiting LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center or calling (337) 291-5644 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.