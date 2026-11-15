Lafayette has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center and have an adoption fee of $25.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange Tabby with White

with Weight: 6.4 lbs (approx.)

6.4 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

This orange-and-white youngster is still very much a kitten and ready to grow up in a real home.

👉 Meet David Rossi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange Tabby

Weight: 5.1 lbs (approx.)

5.1 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

A fluffy orange tabby kitten with medium-length fur, perfect for someone who loves a soft, cuddly coat.

👉 Meet Leroy Gibbs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Ginger Tabby with White

with Weight: 8.3 lbs (approx.)

8.3 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

A handsome ginger-and-white adult cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still young and full of life.

👉 Meet Eric Delko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange Tabby with White

with Weight: 11.2 lbs (approx.)

11.2 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

A bigger orange-and-white boy who looks like he’d make a solid, comforting companion.

👉 Meet Gil Grissom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey with White

with Weight: 5.1 lbs (approx.)

5.1 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

A sleek grey-and-white young cat, right between kitten and full adult.

👉 Meet Sergeant Tutuola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Adult (about 7 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Blue (gray)

Weight: 9.4 lbs (approx.)

9.4 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

A mature gray gentleman who may be a great match if you like calmer, grown-up cats.

👉 Meet Adrian Monk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Blue (gray)

Weight: 6.2 lbs (approx.)

6.2 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

A fluffy gray kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing still to do.

👉 Meet Timothy Mcgee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Muted Tortoiseshell

Weight: 4.6 lbs (approx.)

4.6 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

A petite muted tortie kitten with a soft, blended coat and unique coloring.

👉 Meet Jessica Knight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, please consider visiting the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center or calling (337) 291-5644 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.