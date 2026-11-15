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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Lafayette
Lafayette has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center and have an adoption fee of $25.
David Rossi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange Tabby with White
- Weight: 6.4 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
This orange-and-white youngster is still very much a kitten and ready to grow up in a real home.
👉 Meet David Rossi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leroy Gibbs
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange Tabby
- Weight: 5.1 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
A fluffy orange tabby kitten with medium-length fur, perfect for someone who loves a soft, cuddly coat.
👉 Meet Leroy Gibbs and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eric Delko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Ginger Tabby with White
- Weight: 8.3 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
A handsome ginger-and-white adult cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still young and full of life.
👉 Meet Eric Delko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gil Grissom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange Tabby with White
- Weight: 11.2 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
A bigger orange-and-white boy who looks like he’d make a solid, comforting companion.
👉 Meet Gil Grissom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sergeant Tutuola
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey with White
- Weight: 5.1 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
A sleek grey-and-white young cat, right between kitten and full adult.
👉 Meet Sergeant Tutuola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adrian Monk
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 7 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Blue (gray)
- Weight: 9.4 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
A mature gray gentleman who may be a great match if you like calmer, grown-up cats.
👉 Meet Adrian Monk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Timothy Mcgee
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Blue (gray)
- Weight: 6.2 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
A fluffy gray kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing still to do.
👉 Meet Timothy Mcgee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jessica Knight
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Muted Tortoiseshell
- Weight: 4.6 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
A petite muted tortie kitten with a soft, blended coat and unique coloring.
👉 Meet Jessica Knight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, please consider visiting the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center or calling (337) 291-5644 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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