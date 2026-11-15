Lafayette’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like store life, driving routes, or leading a team. Here are several full-time roles hiring around town.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Hands-on job keeping the store stocked, clean, and safe while unloading trucks and organizing merchandise. Good fit if you like fast-paced physical work and want health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, stock purchase plan, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$19/hour, performance-based

Blend of customer service and driving: deliver cars to customers, handle paperwork, and represent Carvana on the road. Comes with 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock programs, and clear pay bumps every 3 months in your first year.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.27–$20.34/hour

Lead the whole store: manage staff, drive sales, handle operations, and connect with the local community. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance, plus room to grow if you’re ready to run your own location.

Employer: Five Star Breaktime Solutions

Location: Lafayette, LA (route-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like working on your own and staying active. You’ll stock and clean vending machines and micro-markets, drive a company vehicle, handle cash, and build relationships on your route, with paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time (around 30 hours/week)

Salary: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep shelves and displays in shape. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and many promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.