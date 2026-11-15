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🛒 Lafayette Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lafayette’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like store life, driving routes, or leading a team. Here are several full-time roles hiring around town.
Full Time - Receiver/Stocker - Day
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Lafayette, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)
Hands-on job keeping the store stocked, clean, and safe while unloading trucks and organizing merchandise. Good fit if you like fast-paced physical work and want health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, stock purchase plan, and a 10% employee discount.
Customer Service Delivery Advocate
- Employer: Carvana
- Location: Lafayette, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$19/hour, performance-based
Blend of customer service and driving: deliver cars to customers, handle paperwork, and represent Carvana on the road. Comes with 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock programs, and clear pay bumps every 3 months in your first year.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: Lafayette, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.27–$20.34/hour
Lead the whole store: manage staff, drive sales, handle operations, and connect with the local community. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance, plus room to grow if you’re ready to run your own location.
Retail Route Merchandiser (LA, Lafayette)
- Employer: Five Star Breaktime Solutions
- Location: Lafayette, LA (route-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you like working on your own and staying active. You’ll stock and clean vending machines and micro-markets, drive a company vehicle, handle cash, and build relationships on your route, with paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Lafayette, LA
- Type: Full-time (around 30 hours/week)
- Salary: $17.50–$22.50/hour
Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep shelves and displays in shape. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and many promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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