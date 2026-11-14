Lafayette’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for plumbing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Environmental Plumbing Solutions LLC

Environmental Plumbing Solutions LLC Location: Lafayette, LA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour, about 40 hrs/week

Family-owned shop serving Acadiana for 30+ years. Great fit if you’re new to the trade and want paid training, help getting your apprenticeship and journeyman license, and steady, year-round work.

Employer: Environmental Plumbing Solutions LLC

Environmental Plumbing Solutions LLC Location: Lafayette, LA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$34/hour, about 40 hrs/week

Lead residential installs and repairs, read blueprints, and train apprentices. You’ll need a current Louisiana journeyman license, and in return you get paid time off, vacation/holidays, and year-round work.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $85,000–$125,000/year (base + commissions + overtime)

Experienced plumber role with residential and commercial work, modern tools, and a clear career path into senior and leadership roles. Strong benefits: health (50% paid), dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, up to 20 days PTO, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.