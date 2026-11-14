Lafayette’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. Here are a few solid, full-time roles if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Five Guys

Five Guys Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus plan paid quarterly)

Run a busy burger shop without late-night hours or a drive-thru. You’ll lead the team, manage results, and earn quarterly bonuses tied to food safety, finances, and customer experience, plus medical, dental, and vision benefits after 90 days and PTO.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time (45+ hrs/week)

Salary: From $94,000 per year

Lead a high-volume meat department in a big-box setting. This role oversees staff, ordering, inventory, and food safety, with strong benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, FSA, and paid time off.

Employer: Rosewood Assisted Living (Senior Solutions Management Group)

Location: 203 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, LA 70508

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for seniors in a calm, home-like setting instead of a hectic line. You’ll prepare hot and cold menu items, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen safe and clean, with paid time off, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, uniforms, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.