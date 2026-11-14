📢 Considering TRU PACE in Lafayette? Here’s what to check

If you’re an older adult in Lafayette, CO thinking about TRU PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), it can change how your Medicare/Medicaid and other insurance work.

PACE becomes your insurance provider when you enroll, and you’ll usually use their network of doctors and services.

Key points from Medicare and TRU PACE:

If you have Medicaid , you generally don’t pay a monthly PACE premium .

, you generally . If you have Medicare but not Medicaid , you may pay a premium for long‑term care and Part D drugs .

, you may pay a premium for and . Participants don’t pay deductibles, copays, or coinsurance for care and drugs approved by their PACE team.

Before enrolling: