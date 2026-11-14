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Lafayette
📢 Thinking about TRU PACE in Lafayette? Read this first
2 days ago
📢 Considering TRU PACE in Lafayette? Here’s what to check
If you’re an older adult in Lafayette, CO thinking about TRU PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), it can change how your Medicare/Medicaid and other insurance work.
PACE becomes your insurance provider when you enroll, and you’ll usually use their network of doctors and services.
Key points from Medicare and TRU PACE:
- If you have Medicaid, you generally don’t pay a monthly PACE premium.
- If you have Medicare but not Medicaid, you may pay a premium for long‑term care and Part D drugs.
- Participants don’t pay deductibles, copays, or coinsurance for care and drugs approved by their PACE team.
Before enrolling:
- Gather your Medicare/Medicaid cards and any other plan info.
- Make a list of your doctors, medications, and upcoming appointments (especially any outside Lafayette).
- Call TRU PACE and ask:
- What will my monthly cost be?
- When will my coverage change start?
- Are my doctors and pharmacies in your network?
- What should I do about refills due around my enrollment date?
More Info: Medicare/Medicaid/Insurance in Lafayette, CO | SBB
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