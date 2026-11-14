Lafayette schools are busy hiring right now, especially in charter education. If you like working with kids, there are several ways to get into (or grow in) the classroom.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into elementary classrooms when the regular teacher is out and keep lessons on track. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can manage a room of kids, and want flexible school-day work.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support middle school teachers with small groups, classroom prep, and supervision so they can focus on instruction. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, enjoy helping kids one-on-one, and want steady school hours.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own 4th grade classroom, plan lessons, and work closely with families to boost student achievement. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree and valid teaching certification, plus classroom experience (student teaching counts).

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and case-manage high school students with disabilities, writing and implementing IEPs and supporting inclusion in general classes. Requires a bachelor’s degree and state special education certification; they prefer multiple ESE certifications and several years’ experience.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High school teaching role where you design lessons, manage your own classroom, and prep students for state tests and life after graduation. Needs a bachelor’s degree and valid teaching certification in your subject area.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach middle school English with a focus on reading, writing, and real-world connections. Best for licensed teachers with a bachelor’s degree, 1–3 years of experience, and a love for helping tweens grow as readers and writers.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.