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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lafayette
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Lafayette, LA? These adoptable dogs at LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
King
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: 7 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown and tan
- Weight: 32.8 lbs
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
King is a medium-sized brown and tan terrier mix with a gentle, mature vibe. At 7 years old, he’s past the wild puppy stage and ready for a calmer, steady home where he can relax and be your loyal buddy.
👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rue
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: 1 year (young)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Rue is a 1-year-old sweetheart who loves attention and belly rubs. She thinks everyone is a new best friend and has a fun, goofy side that keeps people smiling.
👉 Meet Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dixie
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: 4 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Dixie is a 4-year-old Beagle mix who’s happy, playful, and kennel trained. She knows her commands, enjoys walks, and even has a “singing” talent that makes her a fun, charming companion.
👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tooka
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Tooka is a 1-year-old terrier mix who loves the outdoors, walks, and toys. He has a playful side for adventures and a calm side for quiet time, making him a nice match for an active home that also enjoys relaxing together.
👉 Meet Tooka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bernie
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown brindle with white
- Weight: 51.1 lbs
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Bernie is a sturdy, medium-sized terrier mix with a striking brown brindle and white coat. At 2 years old, he’s young, active, and ready to bond with a family who will give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Bernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, consider calling LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center at (337) 291-5644 to ask about meeting one of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.