Looking for a new four-legged friend in Lafayette, LA? These adoptable dogs at LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: 7 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Male

Color: Brown and tan

Weight: 32.8 lbs

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

King is a medium-sized brown and tan terrier mix with a gentle, mature vibe. At 7 years old, he’s past the wild puppy stage and ready for a calmer, steady home where he can relax and be your loyal buddy.

👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: 1 year (young)

(young) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Rue is a 1-year-old sweetheart who loves attention and belly rubs. She thinks everyone is a new best friend and has a fun, goofy side that keeps people smiling.

👉 Meet Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: 4 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Dixie is a 4-year-old Beagle mix who’s happy, playful, and kennel trained. She knows her commands, enjoys walks, and even has a “singing” talent that makes her a fun, charming companion.

👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: 1 year (young)

(young) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Tooka is a 1-year-old terrier mix who loves the outdoors, walks, and toys. He has a playful side for adventures and a calm side for quiet time, making him a nice match for an active home that also enjoys relaxing together.

👉 Meet Tooka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: 2 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Male

Color: Brown brindle with white

Weight: 51.1 lbs

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Bernie is a sturdy, medium-sized terrier mix with a striking brown brindle and white coat. At 2 years old, he’s young, active, and ready to bond with a family who will give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Bernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, consider calling LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center at (337) 291-5644 to ask about meeting one of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.