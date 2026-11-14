📢 Coordinated adult day services for seniors in Lafayette

If your older family member is alone most weekdays and you’re juggling rides and appointments, TRU PACE in Lafayette may help.

TRU PACE runs an adult day center at 2593 Park Lane, Lafayette, CO as part of its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The program:

Coordinates medical and social services

Arranges transportation to the day center and medical visits

to the day center and medical visits Helps with daily needs and support at home for enrolled participants

Who may qualify

Age 55+

Live in the program’s service area

Meet Colorado’s nursing home–level care standard

standard Can live safely in the community with PACE support at enrollment

Ask how joining might affect current doctors and prescription coverage.

How to get started