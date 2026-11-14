undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lafayette
📢 Adult day & PACE services for seniors in Lafayette, CO
12 days ago
📢 Coordinated adult day services for seniors in Lafayette
If your older family member is alone most weekdays and you’re juggling rides and appointments, TRU PACE in Lafayette may help.
TRU PACE runs an adult day center at 2593 Park Lane, Lafayette, CO as part of its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The program:
- Coordinates medical and social services
- Arranges transportation to the day center and medical visits
- Helps with daily needs and support at home for enrolled participants
Who may qualify
- Age 55+
- Live in the program’s service area
- Meet Colorado’s nursing home–level care standard
- Can live safely in the community with PACE support at enrollment
Ask how joining might affect current doctors and prescription coverage.
How to get started
- Call TRU PACE: 303-665-0115 with your loved one’s ZIP code, current insurance, and a short list of the help they need.
- Ask to visit the center to see a typical day, how often they could attend, and how pickup and drop-off would work from their Lafayette address.
More Info: Adult Day Services in Lafayette, CO | Seniors Blue...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.