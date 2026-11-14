Lafayette’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—great mix of tech, automotive, and B2B roles. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Endress+Hauser Group

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Strategic technical sales role with a global leader in process automation. You’ll build sales plans, support engineering teams, train customers, and travel up to 50% while helping launch new products and grow key accounts.

Employer: Sterling Automotive Group

Location: Lafayette, LA (on-site across Lafayette, Maurice, Broussard, Opelousas & Jennings)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly with guaranteed 40 hours/week)

Hands-on creative role managing social media, graphics, and video for a local auto group. Good fit if you know Adobe Creative Suite, enjoy content creation, and want solid benefits plus 401(k) with match and paid time off.

Employer: Generator Supercenter

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive salary + bonus, company car)

Field sales role running pre-set appointments and closing deals on home generators for the #1 Generac dealer in North America. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a company car.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Lafayette, LA (also covers Baton Rouge area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,500 – $82,600 base + commission (target $110,000 – $137,600/year)

Senior B2B outside sales role managing complex, high-growth accounts and selling advanced connectivity solutions. Ideal if you have 5+ years of quota-carrying B2B sales and want big earning upside plus full corporate benefits.

Employer: Cleft of the Rock, Inc.

Location: Lafayette, LA (local territory, in-person)

Type: Full-time | Independent Contractor

Salary: Commission-based, average $65,000 – $85,000/year (with optional short-term base draw)

Entry-level B2B insurance sales with full training, licensing help, and mentorship. Good for people who are new to sales but motivated by relationship-building and uncapped commission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.