Lafayette has a few solid options right now if you’re interested in keeping people and property safe. Here are several public safety roles hiring in our area.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections – Division of Probation & Parole – Adult

Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections – Location: Lafayette, LA

Salary: $5,298.80 – $8,859.00 monthly (Special Entrance Rate $30.57/hour )

(Special Entrance Rate ) Type: Promotional, full-time, classified state position (for current LA DOC employees only)

(for current LA DOC employees only) Apply by: 11/18/2026, 11:59 PM Central

This role supervises and investigates higher-risk adult offenders on probation, parole, work release, or in community programs, with public safety as the top priority. Expect field work, firearms use, sex offender compliance checks, drug testing, and close work with community programs, all within a 24-hour operation where shift work may be required. State benefits include insurance options, paid holidays and leave, retirement plans, and up to six weeks paid parental leave.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: 5700 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA (TJ Maxx Store 0082)

(TJ Maxx Store 0082) Salary: Starting pay range $13.30 – $18.60 per hour

Starting pay range Type: Part-time

You’ll stand near the front of the store as a visible security presence, wear a body-worn camera, greet customers, and report suspicious activity to management. This is a good entry role if you’re new to security (0–2 years experience) and want retail discounts plus access to a wide benefits package that can include 401(k), health coverage, paid time off, and more based on hours and service.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.