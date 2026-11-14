Lafayette’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital floors to home health and retail pharmacies. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time (about 16 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and patient service. Good fit if you like customer interaction, want structured training, and need benefits even in a part-time role.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time, nights

Work across units providing acute care where it’s needed most. Ideal for RNs with 2+ years acute-care experience who like variety, strong clinical practice, and being part of unit-based quality and leadership efforts.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana)

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (days)

Provide inpatient psychiatric nursing care for children, adults, and seniors. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, daily pay, and RN sponsorships, with a focus on mental health and long-term wellness.

Employer: VieMed Healthcare

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Coordinate PAP therapy (CPAP, AutoPAP, BiPAP) for sleep apnea patients, handle scheduling, records, and communication with physicians. Great for someone organized with 1–3 years office/clinical experience and strong phone skills.

Employer: Optum (part of LHC Group)

Location: Lafayette, LA (remote from anywhere in U.S.)

Type: Part-time, weekends, remote

Pay: $33.00 – $49.50/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Handle after-hours and holiday triage calls for home health patients, coordinating with on-call nurses. Good for experienced RNs (home health/hospice/oncology preferred) who want weekend work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2938

Location: 2428 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Type: Part-time, mid & closing shifts

Pay: $19.50 – $32.50/hour plus potential premium pay & incentives

Process prescriptions and support customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education programs for eligible associates.

Employer: FMOL Health

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Provide full-scope midwifery care: prenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, and gynecologic services in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Best for experienced CNMs/CPMs (2+ years) comfortable with on-call work and collaborative, evidence-based practice.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time (full-time options may be available)

Support seniors with daily living, vitals, and personal care in a community setting. Offers paths to grow into med tech, home care aide, or nursing roles, plus access to health benefits, 401(k), and wage-advance programs depending on status.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Location: 301 Alcide Dominique Drive, Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time, five 8-hour shifts starting at 8 a.m., on-call as needed

Pay: $30 – $47/hour (experience-based)

Coordinate home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis programs with a lower nurse-to-patient ratio. Includes paid training, strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and education reimbursement in a nonprofit, mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.