Lafayette’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to local favorites. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly.

Employer: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00/hour

Apply by: 11/20/2026

Lead the produce department in an organic grocery store—ordering, displays, and team training are all yours. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, store discounts, paid nutrition education) and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Meritus Credit Union

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commensurate with experience and qualifications

Work with members who are behind on payments, help solve problems, and reduce delinquencies. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like phone work, problem-solving, and detailed documentation.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2428 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Help customers at the in-store pharmacy, handling prescriptions and health-related questions. Comes with access to Walmart’s big benefits package (health, 401k, stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.27 – $20.34/hour

Run the whole store: lead the team, drive sales, handle merchandising, and protect company assets. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and more, plus lots of hands-on leadership experience.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: In-person (hours not specified)

(hours not specified) Pay: From $10.00/hour

Front-of-house role in a bakery, helping guests pick out treats, running the register, and keeping displays stocked. Great if you like a friendly, celebratory atmosphere and enjoy talking with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.