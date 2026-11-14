📢 Funeral & cremation planning help in Lafayette, CO

Losing someone is hard, and there are a lot of decisions to make quickly. This guide focuses on The Natural Funeral in Lafayette, CO and how they can help.

They offer natural burial, flame cremation, water cremation, and terramation (natural organic reduction). Their Lafayette funeral home is at 102 W Chester Street, Old Town Lafayette and their phone number is 720-515-2344.

You can:

Ask which choices must be made right away and which can wait.

Request a General Price List and a written, itemized plan so you understand all costs.

and a so you understand all costs. Find out what can be held at the Lafayette location and what would need another venue or cemetery.

and what would need another venue or cemetery. Ask about parking, step-free access, and capacity if guests have mobility needs or are coming from out of town.

To get started, write down any wishes or cultural/religious preferences, then call 720-515-2344 and ask what they need on the first call and for a written timeline and cost breakdown.