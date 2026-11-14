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Lafayette
📢 Thinking about a 55+ apartment in Lafayette, CO?
12 days ago
📢 Considering a 55+ apartment in Lafayette?
If you’re an older adult who still manages daily routines on your own, a 55+ active adult community might be a good fit.
This guide focuses on Affinity at Lafayette, 860 W Baseline Road and offers questions to ask before you sign a lease.
Key points:
- Active adult housing = private homes or apartments in an age-qualified community where you handle your own care.
- Ask if rent includes utilities, parking, and amenities, and what the lease says about guests, pets, storage, and lease length.
- For mobility needs or frequent visitors, check the route from parking to your door and how building access works.
- Test your usual trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, and Lafayette Senior Center to see if the location will still work if you drive less later.
About Affinity at Lafayette:
- 55+ community with a fitness center, pool, and resident-led clubs and activities.
- Call 303-665-2078 to get a current rent quote, ask about floor plans, and tour the exact layout you’re considering.
Tip: Make a list of chores you want to give up and activities you want to keep, then only pay for amenities that match that list.
More Info: Housing - Other Types in Lafayette, CO | Seniors B...
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