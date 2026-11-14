📢 Considering a 55+ apartment in Lafayette?

If you’re an older adult who still manages daily routines on your own, a 55+ active adult community might be a good fit.

This guide focuses on Affinity at Lafayette, 860 W Baseline Road and offers questions to ask before you sign a lease.

Key points:

Active adult housing = private homes or apartments in an age-qualified community where you handle your own care.

where you handle your own care. Ask if rent includes utilities, parking, and amenities , and what the lease says about guests, pets, storage, and lease length .

, and what the lease says about . For mobility needs or frequent visitors, check the route from parking to your door and how building access works.

and how building access works. Test your usual trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, and Lafayette Senior Center to see if the location will still work if you drive less later.

About Affinity at Lafayette:

55+ community with a fitness center, pool, and resident-led clubs and activities .

. Call 303-665-2078 to get a current rent quote, ask about floor plans, and tour the exact layout you’re considering.

Tip: Make a list of chores you want to give up and activities you want to keep, then only pay for amenities that match that list.