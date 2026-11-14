Lafayette has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center and have an adoption fee of $25.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with grey markings

with markings Weight: 3.38 lbs (approx.)

3.38 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Wright is a tiny white-and-grey kitten looking for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet Wright and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Silver tabby with white

with Weight: 2.88 lbs (approx.)

2.88 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Elias Voit is a small silver tabby-and-white boy, still very young and ready to grow up with his new family.

👉 Meet Elias Voit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Silver tabby with white

with Weight: 3.44 lbs (approx.)

3.44 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Luke Alvez is another handsome silver tabby-and-white kitten, a bit bigger and ready for his next adventure in a forever home.

👉 Meet Luke Alvez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Flame point (light body with orange points)

(light body with orange points) Weight: 3.25 lbs (approx.)

3.25 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Elliot Stabler has striking flame point coloring and is still small enough to grow up right in your arms.

👉 Meet Elliot Stabler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream ginger tabby

Weight: 2.31 lbs (approx.)

2.31 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Walter White is a fluffy cream ginger tabby kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing to do.

👉 Meet Walter White and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 7 weeks)

Baby (about 7 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream ginger tabby with white

with Weight: 1.56 lbs (approx.)

1.56 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Tony Soprano is one of the tiniest of the bunch, a cream-and-white ginger tabby baby just starting out in life.

👉 Meet Tony Soprano and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream ginger tabby

Weight: 3.31 lbs (approx.)

3.31 lbs (approx.) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Phone: (337) 291-5644

Dexter Morgan is a cream ginger tabby with medium-length fur and a soft, kitten look that’s hard to resist.

👉 Meet Dexter Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, please consider visiting the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center or calling (337) 291-5644 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.