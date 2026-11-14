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🐱 Playful Lafayette Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Lafayette has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center and have an adoption fee of $25.
Wright
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with grey markings
- Weight: 3.38 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Wright is a tiny white-and-grey kitten looking for a fresh start in a loving home.
👉 Meet Wright and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elias Voit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Silver tabby with white
- Weight: 2.88 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Elias Voit is a small silver tabby-and-white boy, still very young and ready to grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Elias Voit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luke Alvez
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Silver tabby with white
- Weight: 3.44 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Luke Alvez is another handsome silver tabby-and-white kitten, a bit bigger and ready for his next adventure in a forever home.
👉 Meet Luke Alvez and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elliot Stabler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Flame point (light body with orange points)
- Weight: 3.25 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Elliot Stabler has striking flame point coloring and is still small enough to grow up right in your arms.
👉 Meet Elliot Stabler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Walter White
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream ginger tabby
- Weight: 2.31 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Walter White is a fluffy cream ginger tabby kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing to do.
👉 Meet Walter White and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tony Soprano
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 7 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream ginger tabby with white
- Weight: 1.56 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Tony Soprano is one of the tiniest of the bunch, a cream-and-white ginger tabby baby just starting out in life.
👉 Meet Tony Soprano and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dexter Morgan
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream ginger tabby
- Weight: 3.31 lbs (approx.)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- Phone: (337) 291-5644
Dexter Morgan is a cream ginger tabby with medium-length fur and a soft, kitten look that’s hard to resist.
👉 Meet Dexter Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lafayette, LA, please consider visiting the LaFayette Animal Shelter & Care Center or calling (337) 291-5644 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.