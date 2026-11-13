Lafayette’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators with insurance and injury experience. If you’ve got Louisiana bar admission and solid writing skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Lewis Brisbois Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an AmLaw 100 firm’s Insurance Coverage Practice, working on first-party property and general liability matters. Ideal for attorneys with 2–7 years’ coverage and litigation experience, strong research/writing skills, and Louisiana Bar admission; offers competitive pay plus medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Lewis Brisbois Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a large General Liability Practice handling insurance defense litigation from case management through trial. Best for attorneys with 2–15 years’ experience in motions, discovery, depositions, hearings, arbitrations, and trials, plus Louisiana Bar admission; includes competitive compensation and benefits with 401(k) match.

Employer: Marcelle Robertson Mestayer LLC

Location: Lafayette, LA (or New Orleans, LA)

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Attractive base salary + bonuses, profit sharing, health insurance, 401(k) (exact amount not listed)

Plaintiff-side role handling serious injury, wrongful death, insurance bad-faith, and complex litigation with a focused caseload. Great fit if you have 3+ years of litigation experience, strong writing and advocacy skills, Louisiana bar membership, and want close collaboration with experienced trial lawyers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—Lafayette firms often shape roles around the right attorney.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.