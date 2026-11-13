Lafayette has some solid community-focused roles open right now, especially in developmental disability services. If you like helping families navigate care and resources, these are worth a look.

Employer: Grambling State University / Acadiana Area Human Services District – Developmental Disabilities Office

Grambling State University / Location: Lafayette, LA

Salary: Varies by level; based on education and experience

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (Job Appointment)

Openings: Five (5) vacancies

This role is all about intake and referrals for EarlySteps and other intellectual/developmental disability programs across seven Acadiana parishes. You’ll screen new referrals, guide families through next steps, connect them to services, and keep detailed records. Career progression from Community Service Professional 1, 2, or 3 means room to grow if you have experience in health, social services, or related fields.

Employer: LDH – Acadiana Area Human Services District

Location: Lafayette, LA

Salary: $4,557 – $8,213 monthly

Type: Full-time, Classified, Monday–Friday (Job Appointment)

Application Window: Opens 11/12/2026 – Closes 11/20/2026, 11:59 PM Central

If you have deeper experience in health or social services, this supervisor role leads the EarlySteps intake team. You’ll oversee staff, manage program operations and compliance, handle quality assurance and data, and coordinate with community partners. Comes with state employee benefits like insurance options, paid holidays, parental leave, and access to Louisiana retirement systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits. Share this with a friend who’s great with people and wants their work to really matter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.