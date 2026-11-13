Lafayette has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying busy, working with your hands, and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring right now in Lafayette, LA.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2938

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2428 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

You’ll handle janitorial work so the store looks great from the parking lot to the restrooms and receiving area. Comes with big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Lafayette, LA (on-site at client locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, use your own detailing equipment, and handle full interior and exterior detailing while providing friendly, professional service.

Employer: Asset Living

Location: Lafayette, LA (residential community)

(residential community) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $22 per hour

Hands-on role doing repairs, make-readies, pool care, and grounds upkeep at a housing community. Includes on-call work, lots of variety day to day, and access to a benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid sick days, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has more details or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.