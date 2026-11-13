Lafayette has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. Each one has a unique story and personality, and all they need now is a family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Wild Cat Foundation

Phone: (337) 266-6085

Chess is a handsome tuxedo kitten with striking “chessboard” markings. He may start off a bit timid and careful, but once he feels safe, his playful side comes out and he turns into a happy purr machine. He’s still learning to enjoy being held, yet he clearly wants to bond and be part of a family. Chess is already a social boy and just needs a patient home to help his confidence grow.

👉 Meet Chess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Ragdoll

Ragdoll Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Wild Cat Foundation

Phone: (337) 266-6085

Smokey is a beautiful smoke-gray Ragdoll kitten with stunning amber eyes. She’s a gentle, slightly shy girl at first, but once she settles in, she becomes a total cuddle bug and purr machine. Smokey loves being held and snuggled, and when she’s not in your arms, she’s full of kitten energy and ready to play. She’ll do best with a calm, loving home that lets her blossom at her own pace.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (around 4 years)

Adult (around 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Shelter/Owner Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lafayette, LA)

Contact via listing: Kiki’s adoptapet page

Kiki is a well-loved adult cat who has grown up around a busy home with six children and homeschooling, so she’s used to family life and activity. She enjoys being held and petted, but also likes her own space at times. Kiki is mostly an indoor cat, though she does enjoy going outside for a little while at night. Her family describes her as a “fat cat” with a “pinhead,” which just adds to her charm. She’s now used to living with one person, but her history shows she can do well in a lively household too.

👉 Meet Kiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lafayette, LA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifetime of purrs and companionship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.