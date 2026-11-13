Lafayette’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like hands-on, detail-focused jobs. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Stuller, Inc.

Stuller, Inc. Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on fine jewelry parts, assembling earring posts and backings using tools like a peg board and soldering pen. Good fit if you have strong hand-eye coordination, can sit and focus on detailed, repetitive work, and want steady hours in a production setting.

Employer: Expro

Expro Location: Lafayette, Louisiana area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop-based role doing maintenance, inspection, and repair on equipment, with some rig-up/rig-down work and possible forklift use. Ideal if you have a technical background, like working with tools, and want a job that mixes hands-on repair with safety-focused procedures and teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the full posting shows options you wouldn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.