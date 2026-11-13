Lafayette’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of mix between in‑person, local routes and fully remote roles. If you’re good with people, there’s something here from entry level to seasoned pro.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote, U.S. (open to Lafayette area)

Remote, U.S. (open to Lafayette area) Type: Full-time, commission-based, flexible schedule

Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no base listed)

This is a 100% remote life insurance sales role with a proven national system, one-on-one coaching, and lots of training. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, want schedule control, and like the idea of uncapped earnings.

Employer: N2 Solutions

Location: Based in Lafayette, LA , covering Gulf Coast (LA & TX)

Based in , covering Gulf Coast (LA & TX) Type: Full-time, salaried (40+ hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Grow nitrogen services sales for pipeline and midstream projects, working with engineers, project managers, and operators. Ideal if you know the energy/midstream world, are comfortable with CRM tools, and like building long-term B2B relationships.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay + commissions + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

You’ll reconnect with customers whose rental agreements have expired, focusing on re-selling and renewing accounts more than hard collections. Comes with commissions, bonuses, and benefits if you like phone work, field visits, and problem-solving with customers.

Employer: Terminix / Rentokil

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + performance incentives (not specified)

Competitive pay + performance incentives (not specified) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement – benefits start Day 1

Sell pest control services to homeowners, inspecting properties and recommending solutions. Good for active people who don’t mind physical work, driving a company vehicle, and want strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Vector Marketing (Cutco)

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $24.50 base per appointment OR commission (whichever is higher)

Sell Cutco kitchen and home products through one-on-one appointments with a guaranteed base pay and flexible scheduling. No experience needed—training is provided, and it’s popular with students or anyone needing work around classes or another job.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; may include incentive program

Not listed; may include incentive program Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement benefits, health screenings

Drive sales and distribution for a spirits portfolio, building key on- and off-premise accounts and acting as the local spirits expert. Great if you know the beverage/alcohol space and like a mix of field work, account management, and brand-building.

Employer: Pearce BeSpoke Lafayette

Location: Lafayette, LA (remote, client-facing)

Type: 1099 contractor, part-time, commission-only

Salary: Uncapped commissions (no base listed)

Help clients design custom clothing, take measurements, and host fitting events for a luxury bespoke brand. No sewing experience needed—just a passion for fashion, strong people skills, and comfort working independently.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: Lafayette, LA area branches (plus Opelousas & New Iberia)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Targeted first-year compensation: ~$52,000 (avg 45 hrs/week)

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts on rentals & car purchases

Structured management training program where you learn sales, customer service, operations, and business development with clear promotion paths. Good fit for recent grads with some customer-facing experience who want a solid salary and growth.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; quota-carrying role with incentives

Not listed; quota-carrying role with incentives Benefits: Broad package including medical, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) + match, paid time off, volunteer time

High-level B2B sales role selling HR/payroll (HCM) solutions to mid-sized and larger businesses. Best for experienced reps with 7+ years of sales and HCM background who want to work a strategic territory with strong support and training.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Lafayette roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.