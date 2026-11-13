🚌 Lafayette Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Lafayette has some strong transportation roles right now, from local delivery to big‑money OTR and heavy equipment work. If you like being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Flyway Express LLC

Flyway Express LLC Location: Lafayette, LA (routes in and around Baton Rouge)

(routes in and around Baton Rouge) Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health insurance, paid sick time, paid time off

Full-time courier role delivering packages Monday–Friday, with hours that can vary and chances for extra pay. You’ll need a clean driving record, be able to lift 50 lbs, pass a drug screen, and keep a strong safety-first, on-time mindset.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Lafayette, LA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year ; guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working

; guaranteed minimum when working Type: Owner Operator (Solo & Team), OTR

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live shows and tours across North America—this is long-haul work tied to the entertainment industry. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), plus detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required and 2+ years CDL-A experience.

Employer: Bar H Construction

Location: Lafayette, LA

Pay: $20.00–$35.00/hour , weekly pay depends on experience

, weekly pay depends on experience Type: Full-time, 40–60 hours/week

Benefits: Paid health insurance, holiday pay, PTO

Lead field crews on excavation, drainage, mat lanes, and site development while also running dozers, excavators, and skid steers. This role is hands-on and supervisory, with a Monday–Friday schedule plus some overtime; requires 5+ years equipment operation, strong leadership skills, and the ability to pass a background and drug screen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good transportation experience travels well between jobs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.