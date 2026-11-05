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Lafayette
SLCC offers monthly tuition payment plans
5 days ago
South Louisiana Community College offers tuition payment plans that break tuition and fees into monthly payments and hold your spot in all your chosen classes. To set up a plan, log in to your LOLA account, choose South Louisiana Community College under the self-service banner, select Student, then under My Account choose Payment/Payment Plan Processing.
This content is adapted from materials provided by South Louisiana Community College
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