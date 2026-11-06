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Lafayette
🤝 Lafayette Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Lafayette has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on and impact folks in real ways every day.
Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Specialist
- Employer: The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center
- Location: Lafayette, LA (travel across the state, excluding Region 4)
- Salary: From $38,000/year
- Type: Full-time, exempt (40 hrs/week, some evenings & weekends)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead suicide prevention work with children, service agencies, and veterans by giving virtual trainings like ASIST and QPR, answering support calls, and helping with post-intervention support. Good fit if you have a background or strong interest in human services and want a mix of training, outreach, and direct support.
Survivor Advocate
- Employer: Faith House Crisis Center
- Location: Lafayette, LA (in person)
- Salary: From $15.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Work directly with domestic violence survivors on safety planning, shelter and basic needs, legal help, and referrals for housing, jobs, and counseling. Comes with health, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.
Supported Living Coordinator
- Employer: Louisiana Health and Rehab Options (LHRO)
- Location: Lafayette, LA 70501 (in person, some travel)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9am–5pm, some weekends
- Why it’s worth a look: Support clients with daily living by taking them to appointments, shopping, and doing home visits and light housekeeping. Requires a 4-year college degree or LPN license, plus a driver’s license, insurance, and ability to pass a background check.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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