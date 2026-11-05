📋 Lafayette Admin & Clerical: Multiple Full-Time Roles Open Now

Lafayette has some solid front-desk and office roles open right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Here are a few worth a look this week:

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Lafayette, LA

Category: Patient registration / front desk in a specialty clinic

Patient registration / front desk in a specialty clinic Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first face patients see, handling check‑ins, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Good fit if you have 1+ year in hospital/clinic/office or customer service, strong computer skills, and like a fast, people-focused environment.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Lafayette, LA – River Ranch area

Category: Urgent care front desk / registration

Urgent care front desk / registration Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the role above, but in an urgent care setting—you’ll greet patients, complete registrations, verify insurance, and collect co-pays in a more fast-paced clinic. Great if you’ve done front desk, banking, retail, or other customer service and want to move into healthcare.

Employer: Cetera Financial Group

Location: Lafayette, LA

Category: Office coordinator / receptionist

Office coordinator / receptionist Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full-time with benefits)

You’ll run the front desk and keep the office humming—answering phones, greeting clients, handling mail, stocking supplies, and helping plan meetings and events. They’re looking for 1+ year admin or 2+ years customer service, strong Microsoft Office skills, and someone who enjoys being the go-to person in the office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.