🚧 Lafayette Construction Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Paths

Lafayette’s building scene is busy, from new homes to specialty installs. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Southern Air LLC

Southern Air LLC Location: Lafayette, LA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$100,000/year (posted $17–$22/hr range)

(posted range) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, ongoing training

Work alongside experienced plumbers on residential and light commercial installs. Good fit if you’re hard-working, mechanically inclined, and want to grow into a full plumber role with strong earning potential.

Employer: Recreational Equipment Installations, L.L.C.

Recreational Equipment Installations, L.L.C. Location: Based in Lafayette, LA – 90% travel out of town

Based in – Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$30/hour

Install commercial playgrounds, bleachers, and handle some demo work. You’ll need solid construction experience and reliable transportation; expect 5–7 day trips on the road for most projects.

Employer: D.R. Horton (Fortune 500 homebuilder)

(Fortune 500 homebuilder) Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, flex spending, life & disability, vacation, sick and personal time, holidays

Oversee multiple new-home builds from permit to closing, managing schedules, subs, inspections, and homeowner walk-throughs. Great for someone with 2–4 years of construction experience who’s ready to lead jobs and own quality, safety, and customer experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.