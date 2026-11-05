🚚 Lafayette Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Lafayette’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid warehouse and buying roles open at well-known local employers. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stuller, Inc.

Stuller, Inc. Location: Lafayette, Louisiana Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick, pull, and package jewelry products to complete customer orders in a fast-paced Fulfillment and Logistics Operations team. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can stand and walk for long periods, and want room to grow inside a large, global jewelry supplier.

Employer: Louisiana CAT

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy parts warehouse by pulling stock orders, checking shipments, stocking shelves, and helping with inventory counts. Monday–Friday daytime schedule, with strong benefits and training options at a long-standing Caterpillar dealer.

Employer: Stuller, Inc.

Stuller, Inc. Location: Lafayette, Louisiana Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and purchase jewelry products, manage inventory, and work with marketing and supply chain to keep the right items in stock at the right time. Great for someone with strong Excel skills and an interest in merchandising, data, and vendor negotiations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon—Lafayette logistics roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.