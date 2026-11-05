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Lafayette

📅 No school Nov 23–27 for Thanksgiving Break

6 days ago
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📅 No School: Thanksgiving Break for Lafayette School District

All Lafayette School District schools will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

  • No school dates: Monday, 11/23/2026 through Friday, 11/27/2026
  • Where: All schools in the Lafayette School District (Lafayette, CA)

Families should plan ahead for childcare, travel, and schedules during this week, since classes will not be in session on any of these days.

More Info: Thanksgiving Break- No School | Lafayette School D...

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