🚌 Lafayette, LA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lafayette’s moving—literally. From air medical pilots to local delivery routes, there are several solid transportation jobs hiring right now across the city.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$35/hour flat rate , up to 32 guaranteed labor hours/week

, up to Why it’s worth a look: Lead in the shop, handle advanced diagnostics (brakes, electrical, A/C, drivability), and mentor other techs. Strong benefits plus company-funded ASE certifications, 401(k) match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Lafayette, LA (runs across U.S. & Canada)

Based in (runs across U.S. & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+/year , $5,000/week minimum average when working

, when working Why it’s worth a look: Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—less than 110,000 miles/year with all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time (approx. 20–29 hrs/week)

Why it’s worth a look: Drive patients to appointments and admissions while supporting a behavioral health team. Great if you want meaningful, people-focused work and can complete CPR/de-escalation training (provided after hire).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Local deliveries in company vehicles—no CDL required. Mix of driving and in-store help, with competitive pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and medical/vision/dental even for part-timers.

Employer: Blue Fin Services LLC

Location: Lafayette, LA (land & offshore work, travel across U.S. & Gulf)

(land & offshore work, travel across U.S. & Gulf) Type: Likely full-time (field-based)

Likely (field-based) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a 6–8 person crew on pipeline service jobs (hydrostatic testing, pigging, N2 pumping, filtration). Designed for experienced energy-industry hands who want to supervise, travel, and stay close to the pipeline side of the business.

Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health

Location: Lafayette, LA (travel, location varies)

Type: Full-time

Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $50,000 , paid travel time and expenses

, paid travel time and expenses Why it’s worth a look: Fly EC135 helicopters on life-saving air medical missions under a 7-on/7-off schedule. Requires strong helicopter time and instrument ratings, with extra pay incentives and annual bonuses.

Employer: FusionSite Services (Event Solutions)

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Active, outdoor role delivering and servicing portable restrooms and handwash stations on a set route. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO, and welcomes applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health

Location: Lafayette, LA (travel, location varies)

Type: Full-time

Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $75,000 , paid travel time and expenses

, paid travel time and expenses Why it’s worth a look: Similar to the IFR Pool Pilot but with a higher sign-on bonus. Fly EC135 SPIFR/NVG on critical care missions with a 7-on/7-off schedule, shift bonuses, and strong safety culture.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Blend ramp operations with VIP-style hospitality at a private aviation terminal. You’ll fuel aircraft, drive tugs and fuel trucks, handle bags, and greet guests—plus get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.