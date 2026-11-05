📣 Lafayette, LA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lafayette’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from arts fundraising to remote insurance sales. Here are several solid roles if you like talking to people and closing deals.

Employer: Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE)

Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE) Location: Lafayette, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year (negotiable, depending on experience) You’ll visit schools, college fairs, and events to promote AIE’s game dev, 3D animation, and VFX programs. Great fit if you’re a strong public speaker, love organizing events, and enjoy talking about games and creative tech.

Employer: Hancock Whitney Bank

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Relationship-heavy role where you help clients with banking needs, do financial checkups, and hit sales goals for bank products. Good for someone with 3+ years of sales/client service who wants a stable, growth-focused banking career.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Location: Role is listed for MO & AR metros ; posting appears in Lafayette search results but work is not based in Lafayette

Role is listed for ; posting appears in Lafayette search results but work is Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base + commission (paid training) You’ll inspect homes, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and earn commission on services sold. No pest control experience needed—training is provided—ideal if you like field work, home visits, and performance-based pay.

Employer: Stuller, Inc.

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Lead product assortment and pricing for one of the jewelry industry’s largest suppliers. You’ll analyze sales data, plan assortments, work with marketing on promotions, and manage vendors—great for someone with a merchandising or business background who loves numbers and trends.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote – must reside in an approved state (LA is included)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base ~$45,000/year, with average earnings $55,000–$75,000+ and top performers $85,000+ Handle inbound calls and warm leads only (no cold calling), helping customers choose the right insurance coverage. Includes paid training, free P&C licensing, benefits from day one, and company-provided equipment if you have a solid home internet setup.

Employer: Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

Location: Lafayette, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Pay: From $30,000/year base + performance-based bonuses Lead fundraising for a local arts nonprofit—corporate sponsorships, grants, donor giving, and events. Perfect if you’re relationship-driven, love the arts, and want a flexible schedule while making a visible impact in Acadiana.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.